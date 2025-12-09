Schmaltz distributed an assist, put two shots on goal and blocked two attempts in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Schmaltz had the primary helper on Clayton Keller's goal midway through the final period. With the apple, Schmaltz is up to 15 assists, 26 points, 72 shots on net and 23 blocks through 31 games this season. His eight-game point drought through the end of November is firmly in the rear-view mirror as he has four points in his last three games. Despite his lack of points as of late, Schmaltz has upped his play on the other side of the puck with 12 blocks in his last nine outings. Both his offensive and defensive numbers could partially be attributed to his move to the top-line center role in the absence of Logan Cooley (lower-body). With Cooley out indefinitely, Schmaltz will be relied upon in his new role up the center of the ice, giving him increased value in category fantasy leagues moving forward.