Schmaltz scored two even-strength goals, one the game-winner, and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 7-2 rout of the Islanders.

The 29-year-old center gave the Mammoth a 3-1 lead late in the second period, turning an Isles turnover at the Utah blue line into a 2-on-1 break that he cashed in himself. Schmaltz hasn't gone back-to-back games without getting onto the scoresheet in a month, and over the last 14 contests he's racked up four goals and 14 points despite managing only two power-play points, both assists, during that span.