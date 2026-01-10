Skahan logged two assists in Boston College's 7-1 win over Stonehill College on Friday.

Skahan had posted just one goal over his first 18 games of the season, though he likely benefited from the Eagles getting some players back after the World Junior Championship. He had just seven points in 30 outings last year, and with three points this season, his play has not taken off. Skahan is a Mammoth prospect, selected in the second round in 2024, but he looks to be trending for a role as a big-bodied shutdown defenseman at professional level.