Danford posted two assists in OHL Brantford's 5-4 win over Oshawa on Friday.

Danford was traded to Brantford from Oshawa last Friday. The move has done wonders for Danford's offense, as he has six assists in four games with the Bulldogs after logging just four points in eight outings with the Generals to begin the year. The Maple Leafs prospect should benefit from playing in the OHL's leading offense -- Brantford has 96 goals this year, 11 more than the next closest team.