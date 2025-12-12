default-cbs-image
McMann served his one-game suspension Thursday and will return to the lineup Saturday against Edmonton.

McMann missed the contest against San Jose for high-sticking Oliver Bjorkstrand of the Lightning on Monday. McMann has eight goals, six assists and 67 hits over 29 games this season. Look for Nicolas Robertson as the likely candidate to come out of the lineup with the return of McMann.

