Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Back from suspension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMann served his one-game suspension Thursday and will return to the lineup Saturday against Edmonton.
McMann missed the contest against San Jose for high-sticking Oliver Bjorkstrand of the Lightning on Monday. McMann has eight goals, six assists and 67 hits over 29 games this season. Look for Nicolas Robertson as the likely candidate to come out of the lineup with the return of McMann.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Gets one-game ban•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Facing suspension•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Third straight two-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Four points in last two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Snaps six-game point drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Five points in last six games•