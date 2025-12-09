default-cbs-image
McMann will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for a high stick on Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Since McMann is having a hearing with the league, fantasy managers can expect him to at least be suspended for Thursday's clash versus the Sharks, if not longer. The potential absence of McMann will likely open up a spot in the lineup for Nicholas Robertson, though Matias Maccelli should also be in the mix.

