McMann scored a goal Saturday in a 7-5 win over the Senators.

McMann gave the Leafs a 3-2 lead early in the second period when he poked in a loose puck behind Linus Ullmark while standing at the side of the net. He's become quietly effective lately with four points, including three goals, and 11 shots in his last four games. McMann isn't a scorer by any means, but he doesn't have bricks for hands either. Maybe he can help in streaming situations, at least short term.