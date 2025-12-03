McMann set up two goals in a 4-1 win over the Panthers on Tuesday.

He, Dakota Joshua and Troy Stecher were on fire early and set the pace for the Leafs. They combined for two goals in a 2:30 span by the 7:54 mark of the first frame. McMann looks good in this deployment, but it does little for his fantasy value. The 29-year-old has four points, including three assists, in his last two games, and six goals and six assists in 26 games overall.