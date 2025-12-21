Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Two-point effort in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMann had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to Nashville on Saturday.
With the goalie pulled, McMann wired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 19:06 of the third period to make it 4-3. The points snapped a five-game drought. McMann puts points up in short stretches, and in between, he's gone five, six and eight games without a point. Take a chance on him right now, in case he strings together a couple more games of offense.
