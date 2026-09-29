Webber (elbow) will begin the 2026-27 regular season on the injured non-roster list, per James Mirtle of The Athletic.

General manager John Chayka provided an update on Webber's status earlier in September before he popped up on the team's injured non-roster list Tuesday. The 25-year-old blueliner played a limited role for AHL Toronto last season, where he posted three assists, a plus-18 rating, 18 PIM and 10 shots on net across 33 regular-season appearances. He is currently expected to be out on a month-to-month timeline, so he remains off the fantasy radar until he can get healthy and carve out a role at the NHL level.