Timmins (upper body) will miss Saturday's clash against Vancouver, per Mark Masters of TSN.
Timmins is set to miss his second straight game. He has a goal and seven points in 44 appearances this season. This is the Leafs' final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off, so his next opportunity to play will come Feb. 22 versus Carolina.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Staying in lineup amid slump•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Notches helper Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Produces assist Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Logs helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins: Pots goal Saturday•