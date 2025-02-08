Now Playing

Timmins (upper body) will miss Saturday's clash against Vancouver, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Timmins is set to miss his second straight game. He has a goal and seven points in 44 appearances this season. This is the Leafs' final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off, so his next opportunity to play will come Feb. 22 versus Carolina.

