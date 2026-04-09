Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Not available Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joshua (upper body) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus the Islanders, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Joshua sustained the injury Wednesday against the Capitals, and it will keep him out of the lineup. The Maple Leafs will make a couple of changes at forward, as Luke Haymes and Michael Pezzetta will draw into the lineup for Joshua and Benoit-Olivier Groulx. It's unclear if Joshua will be able to play Saturday versus the Panthers -- at this stage of the campaign, he may simply be shut down if the injury is bad enough.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Sustains injury Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Pair of points in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Lights lamp Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Goal and whole lot of muscle•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: First goal since return•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Removed from LTIR•