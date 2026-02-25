Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Removed from LTIR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joshua (upper body) was taken off long-term injured reserve Wednesday.
Even with his activation, Joshua is expected to serve as a healthy scratch versus the Lightning on Wednesday. Prior to his long-term absence, the 29-year-old winger had gone six games without registering a point, though he did dish out 22 hits over that stretch. Whenever Joshua does get into the lineup, it figures to be in a bottom-six role.
