default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Joshua (upper body) was taken off long-term injured reserve Wednesday.

Even with his activation, Joshua is expected to serve as a healthy scratch versus the Lightning on Wednesday. Prior to his long-term absence, the 29-year-old winger had gone six games without registering a point, though he did dish out 22 hits over that stretch. Whenever Joshua does get into the lineup, it figures to be in a bottom-six role.

More News