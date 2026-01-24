Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Skates before practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joshua (upper-body) skated prior to practice Saturday, for the first time since he was injured Dec. 28, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Joshua is still "a ways away" according to head coach Craig Berube. Joshua has already missed the last 13 games and it appears that he will not return prior to the Olympic break that begins Feb. 4 for the Maple Leafs.
