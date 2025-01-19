Kampf scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canadiens. He also had two shots on net and three hits.
Kampf scored his third goal of the season and first in nine outings. The 29-year-old winger operates on the Maple Leafs' fourth line and has contributed only seven points through 34 games.
