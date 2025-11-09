site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: maple-leafs-dennis-hildeby-appears-in-relief | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Appears in relief
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hildeby made 19 saves in relief in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Boston. He allowed one goal.
Hildeby was recalled earlier Saturday form the AHL Marlies. He'll be with the Leafs until Joseph Woll (personal) shakes the rust off in the AHL.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Chelena Goldman
• 3 min read
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Anthony Winker
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 6 min read