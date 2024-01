Hildeby was recalled from AHL Toronto on Monday.

The Maple Leafs waived struggling netminder Ilya Samsonov on Sunday and Joseph Woll (ankle) is still unavailable, so Hildeby should get some playing time with the big club. The 22-year-old Hildeby could make his NHL debut in the second half of Toronto's back-to-back against Anaheim on Wednesday. Still, Martin Jones will probably get the bulk of the starts until Woll is ready to return.