Hildeby was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Mark Masters of TSN reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Sharks.
Hildeby picked up his first career shutout during Monday's win over the Lightning, and he'll tend the twine for a third consecutive matchup Thursday. The 24-year-old has been sharp over his last five appearances (three starts), going 2-0-1 with a 0.79 GAA and .973 save percentage.
