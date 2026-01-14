Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: In goal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby will guard the road goal versus the Mammoth on Tuesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Hildeby has won his last two outings, allowing just two goals on 46 shots in that span (one start, one relief appearance). The Mammoth have scored 13 goals over their last five games, winning three of them.
