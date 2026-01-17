Hildeby will be between the visiting pipes in Winnipeg on Saturday, according to Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.

Hildeby struggled in his last start Tuesday in Utah, allowing six goals on 41 shots, though to be fair, the Maple Leafs were gassed after defeating Colorado 4-3 in overtime the previous night. Hildeby is 4-6-4 with a 2.97 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 17 appearances. The Jets are hot again, winners of four games in a row after going 0-7-4 in their previous 11 contests.