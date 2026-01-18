Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Turning season around
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
HIldeby made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Jets on Saturday.
Hildeby has won three of his last four outings while allowing only 11 goals on 117 shots. It's been a solid improvement from his previous five appearances, which saw him go 0-3-2 with 130 saves on 150 shots. He has a 2.96 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 18 games this season.
