Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Sent down to AHL

Sparks was reassigned to the minors Monday.

Sparks suited up exclusively as a backup while Frederik Andersen (upper body) was sidelined, but with the team No. 1 seemingly ready to go, the 24-year-old Sparks was returned to AHL Toronto. The Illinois native last logged an NHL game during the 2015-16 campaign and is unlikely to make an appearance for the Leafs this season.

