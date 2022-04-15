Mikheyev scored two goals in a 7-3 win over Washington on Thursday.
He batted in an Auston Matthews pass at 15:44 of the second to make the score 5-1 and his second made it 7-1 at 1:27 of the third. Mikheyev's speed make him hard to handle on the ice, but it doesn't always result in consistent production. The goals were his first in seven games. Mikheyev has four points in those seven, all of which have come in his last four games.
