Campbell (ribs) made 29 saves in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

It was his first start since a 6-4 win against the Kraken on March 8. Campbell missed the past 10 games due to that rib injury. He kept his teammates in the game early when they came out flat, and after the game, he told reporters, "I definitely felt like myself and just having fun and competing and playing my game." That having fun part is key for Campbell, who can get inside his own head a bit too much and that impacts his game. Get him back in there.