McCabe tallied a goal, put two shots on net, blocked three attempts, served four PIM and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

McCabe tallied an unassisted goal just outside the five-minute mark of the first period. Outside of the goal, he stuffed the stat sheet with two or more tallies in four major stat categories (shots, blocks, penalty minutes, hits). With Tuesday's performance, the 32-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, 10 points, 49 blocks and 26 hits through 20 games this season. In the absence of Chris Tanev (upper-body) and Brandon Carlo (lower-body), McCabe has seen a slight bump up in playing time, allowing him to compile complementary stats. Even when the two return to the lineup, McCabe has strong category coverage in fantasy and is a solid depth option on the blue line.