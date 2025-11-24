Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Should be available Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Craig Berube said Monday that McCabe (upper body) should be available for Wednesday's game against Columbus, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
McCabe sustained an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against the Canadiens, but the issue shouldn't force him to miss any additional time. He's appeared in each of the Maple Leafs' first 22 games of the season, recording three goals, seven assists, 53 blocked shots, 30 hits and 21 PIM while averaging 21:16 of ice time.
