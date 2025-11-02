McCabe scored a goal in a 5-2 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

McCabe lofted a shot from the center of the blue line that went in through a screen at 8:14 of the second period. It pushed the score to 2-1. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last four games, but he may be focused on more shutdown situations in the near future after Chris Tanev was stretchered off the ice Saturday.