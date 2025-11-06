McCabe notched two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.

The veteran blueliner has remarkably put together a four-game point streak, and over the last six contests he's erupted for a goal and six points despite not having a spot on either of Toronto's usual power-play units. McCabe has never produced more than 28 points in an NHL season (eight goals, 20 assists over 73 regular-season games in 2023-24) however, so his sudden surge of offense isn't likely to last.