Klingberg is practicing on the Leafs top power-play unit, replacing Morgan Rielly, reports The Athletic.

There's no guarantee Klingberg will stick in this role, but he does add a different dimension to PP1 than the incumbent. First off, Klingberg is a right shot, plus he's unafraid to fire the puck. And it's the threat of that shot that keeps opposing PKs on edge. Klingberg delivered 148 power-play points over his first eight NHL seasons, which were 11th most at his position over that span. His 65 primary assists ranked 10th in the same period. The Leafs top unit includes Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares.