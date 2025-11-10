Tavares recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Tavares recorded both of his points toward the end of the first period. He netted his ninth goal of the campaign at the 15:31 mark with a snap shot and later assisted William Nylander's power-play goal with 59 seconds left in the frame. Tavares has 21 points (nine goals, 12 helpers) across 16 games this season and remains a highly productive player for Toronto while skating on the second line alongside Nicholas Robertson and Bobby McMann.