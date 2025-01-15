Tavares (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's practice early and is being evaluated, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Tavares is one of Toronto's top forwards with 20 goals and 42 points in 44 appearances in 2024-25. If he can't play Thursday versus New Jersey, then Max Domi might shift to the second line alongside Max Pacioretty and William Nylander. Tavares' absence might also result in Morgan Rielly serving on the top power-play unit as opposed to his projected position on the second group.
