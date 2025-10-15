Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Big three-point effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tavares had a goal and two assists in a 7-4 win over Nashville on Tuesday.
The line of JT, William Nylander and Matias Maccelli drove a lot of the game Tuesday. Tavares put the Leafs up 3-2 near the mid-point of the second frame when he jammed in the rebound of Nylander's shot at the top of the slot. The 35-year-old has not slowed down this season -- he has a goal and four helpers in four games
