Tavares tallied a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

It was quite a night for Tavares against his former team. The 33-year-old center cut the Maple Leafs' deficit to 3-2 in the second period, deflecting a Connor Timmins feed past Ilya Sorokin, before notching his 1,000th NHL point on Morgan Rielly's game-tying goal with just seven seconds remaining in regulation. Tavares now has points in four straight games, though the goal was his first since Nov. 17. Overall, he has eight goals and 25 points through 25 outings this season.