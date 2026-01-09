Tavares picked up an assist in a 2-1 overtime victory over Philadelphia.

Tavares set up Easton Cowan's first career game-winner on a 2-on-1 rush in OT. JT has put up points in seven of his last eight games (one goal, seven assists), and he has 13 shots in that span. But he has just three goals in his last 22 games (three goals, nine assists). Tavares has strong numbers overall (15 goals, 24 assists; 43 games), but this stretch is concerning. He's 35 years old, and at some point, the nature of a guy's game changes with age.