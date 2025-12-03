default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tavares scored an empty-net goal Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Panthers.

It was his 13th goal of the season and first in five games. Tavares has 29 points in 26 games, but just two (one goal, one assist) in his last five. It's a mini-slump for the grizzled veteran who continues to pace toward the best of his career. Tavares will be fine.

More News