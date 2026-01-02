Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Five-game, six-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tavares put up an assist Thursday in a 6-5 win over Winnipeg.
Tavares extended his point streak to five games (six points; one goal, five assists). He's on pace to deliver a 30-goal, 75-point season with about 215 shots. Tavares hasn't put up many points on the power play (two goals, three assists) because the entire team has struggled there. So, the recent assistant coaching change could add a boost to that total.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Dishes two helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Third goal in last 16 games•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Just two goals in last 13 games•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: First goal in five games•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Extends point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Helps out on game-winner•