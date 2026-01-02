Tavares put up an assist Thursday in a 6-5 win over Winnipeg.

Tavares extended his point streak to five games (six points; one goal, five assists). He's on pace to deliver a 30-goal, 75-point season with about 215 shots. Tavares hasn't put up many points on the power play (two goals, three assists) because the entire team has struggled there. So, the recent assistant coaching change could add a boost to that total.