Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Five goals in last five games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tavares scored twice Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.
Both goals were Tavares' bread and butter -- net-front snipes. The first was a tap-in between Darcy Kuemper's pads; the second was a backhand past the netminder's outstretched left pad and off the post. Tavares has five goals (seven points) in his last five games and 11 goals, 12 shots and 53 shots in 18 games this season. At this rate, he's on pace for his first triple-digit season at age 35.
