Tavares scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.
Tavares helped out on a William Nylander tally in the first period before scoring a goal of his own in the third. Prior to Wednesday, Tavares had gone three games without a point while missing two contests due to an illness and an injury in that span. The 33-year-old center is having a down year on offense, but he's still been solid with 16 goals, 42 points, 194 shots on net, 68 hits and a minus-3 rating over 53 appearances.
