Tavares scored a power-play goal in a 5-1 loss to Florida on Thursday.

It was Tavares' 79th power-play goal with the Maple Leafs. That tied him with Wendel Clark for the fifth most in franchise history. Tavares is on a four-game point and three-game goal streak. He has three goals, one assist and nine shots in those four games.

