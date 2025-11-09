Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Three points in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tavares notched a power-play goal in a 5-3 loss to the Bruins on Saturday.
Tavares went high blocker on Jeremy Swayman from the slot. He has three points, including two goals, in his last three games and 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 15 games on the season. Tavares sits in the NHL's top-15 scorers, and he's tied for third in even-strength points (16).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Another multi-point effort•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Six-game, nine-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores 500th career goal•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Keeps climbing record books•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Tied for team lead in goals•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two goals and major milestone•