Tavares notched a power-play goal in a 5-3 loss to the Bruins on Saturday.

Tavares went high blocker on Jeremy Swayman from the slot. He has three points, including two goals, in his last three games and 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 15 games on the season. Tavares sits in the NHL's top-15 scorers, and he's tied for third in even-strength points (16).