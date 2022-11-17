Hollowell was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Hollowell was on hand as an extra defenseman for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh, but he didn't play. The 24-year-old was sent back to the minors Wednesday, but he could bounce between levels since the Maple Leafs have only six healthy defensemen on their roster at the moment.
