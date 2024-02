Rifai was summoned from AHL Toronto on Sunday.

The Leafs brought him up on an emergency basis due to the absences of Mark Giordano (personal), Morgan Rielly (suspension) and William Lagesson (upper body). As a result, Rifai will probably make his NHL debut Monday versus St. Louis. The 25-year-old defender has two goals, 11 points and 48 PIM in 34 AHL contests this campaign.