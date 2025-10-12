Domi scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Domi was all over the ice Saturday, especially in the third period. He almost had another goal that would have been on the highlight reels for goal of the week. Domi didn't get his first goal last season until Game 23, so this strong play is a welcome sign for both the Leafs and fantasy managers alike. Domi's greatest fantasy value comes from deployment in the top six, but he was buzzing Saturday on a checking line. Unfortunately, his fantasy merit will ultimately be decided by his deployment, and this kind of energy has been hard for him to sustain in the bottom six, at least in the past