Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Big game in big role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Domi had two assists in Saturday's 7-2 victory over the Penguins.
It helped that he skated with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies on the top line. Domi's fantasy value is tied to top-six deployment, but he's been unable to sustain any momentum in that kind of role. He may be shuffled at any time, or he might stick there for a few days. Domi snapped a six-game point drought with the assists. He has three goals, five assists and 36 shots in 24 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Two goals snap seven-game slump•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: All over ice Saturday, nets goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Not playing in Montreal•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Returns to practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Won't play Tuesday•