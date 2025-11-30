Domi had two assists in Saturday's 7-2 victory over the Penguins.

It helped that he skated with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies on the top line. Domi's fantasy value is tied to top-six deployment, but he's been unable to sustain any momentum in that kind of role. He may be shuffled at any time, or he might stick there for a few days. Domi snapped a six-game point drought with the assists. He has three goals, five assists and 36 shots in 24 games this season.