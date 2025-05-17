Domi provided an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Domi has a helper in each of the last two contests. The 30-year-old forward has a goal and three assists over six games in the second round, but he's also racked up 29 PIM, with those trips to the sin bin being a point of criticism in his playing style. For the playoffs, he's at six points, 18 shots on net, 14 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 12 appearances.