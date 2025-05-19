Domi scored a goal and added three hits in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 7.

Domi's tally 2:07 into the third period gave the Maple Leafs a brief hope of a comeback, cutting the Panthers' lead to 3-1 at the time. Those hopes were quickly dashed, as Eetu Luostarinen tipped in a goal 47 seconds later, allowing Florida to cruise into the Eastern Conference Finals. Domi put up three goals, four assists, 19 shots on net, 17 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 13 playoff appearances while primarily serving as Toronto's third-line center.