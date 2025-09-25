Domi (lower body) will not travel to Montreal for preseason action Thursday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Domi returned to practice Wednesday after missing Tuesday's preseason tilt against Ottawa, as he was attending a family funeral. Domi is being considered for the right-wing spot on the top line, alongside Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews, though it is more likely that he will start the season on the third unit. Domi had eight goals and 25 assists in 74 regular-season games in 2024-25.