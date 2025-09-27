Domi (lower body) will be back in action Saturday versus Montreal, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Domi missed a couple of preseason games this week, one due to a family funeral. He will center Matthew Knies and Nick Robertson on the second line and will likely see some power-play time. Domi struggled offensively last season with eight goals and 25 assists in 74 games, but picked it up a bit in the playoffs with three goals and seven points in 13 postseason appearances.