Domi scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 6-3 win over the Penguins.

The goal ended a 23-game drought. Domi carried the puck through the neutral zone while 4-on-4, got around the defender at the top of the left circle and fired the puck past Stuart Skinner's blocker to give the Leafs a 4-3 lead at 11:35 of the third period. Domi looked inspired Tuesday, which was a nice change from recent outings. We need to see more from him to suggest he's a fantasy option -- 23 games is a long time.