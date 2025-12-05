Domi set up two goals Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Domi is skating on the top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, and he's making the most of the opportunity. He's on a three-game, five-assist run (four shots). Domi's fantasy value is tied to a top-six deployment, so grab him for the short term. He hasn't been able to keep a top-six gig in Toronto, but you might as well enjoy the output right now.